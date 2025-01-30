Fiji's TRC commissioners take office

From left: Rajendra Hiralal Das, Anasilika Laqeretabua, Chair Dr Marcus Brand, Rachna Shiv Shri Nath, Sekove Naqiolevu.

The five newly sworn-in commissioners of the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences.

They took Oaths of Office before President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at State House this morning.

Dr. Marcus Brand, from Austria, was sworn in as the Chair of the Commission.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has every confidence in Dr. Brand and the four local commissioners.

Rabuka adds that all the Commissioners are credible, well-respected, and apolitical.

The Prime Minister says the Commission will operate independently, and the Coalition Government is committed to ensuring it is well-resourced to perform its functions.

Under the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Act, which was passed by the Fiji Parliament in December 2024, the Commission will facilitate truth-telling regarding the political upheavals during the coup periods from 1987 onwards, and promote closure and healing for the survivors of these turmoil.

The Commission is required under the Act to commence operations within 14 days after the appointments have been made, with a 3-month period provided for preparation work and the establishment of the office of the Truth & Reconciliation Commission.

Chair Dr. Brand has been selected from the global community with the support of the European Union.

Dr. Brand has an academic background in law and international relations and more than 25 years of experience promoting democratic governance, human rights, the rule of law, social and economic policy, and diplomacy.

The international presence in the Commission is aimed at helping to provide trust and confidence in the process.

The other four local Commissioners sworn in include former High Court Judge Sekove Naqiolevu, retired Fiji Airways pilot Captain Rajendra Dass, gender specialist and leadership coach Ana Laqeretabua, and human rights advisor and communications specialist Rachna Nath.

Rabuka says he wishes the Commission well in its mammoth task ahead.