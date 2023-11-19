Fiji's support for regional law enforcement recognized

The Executive Director of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police, Nicholas Brown [right] with the Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew [Source: Fiji Police Force]

The Executive Director of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police, Nicholas Brown, paid a courtesy call on the Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, earlier this week.

Brown, who was in Fiji attending a series of regional meetings, called on the Acting Commissioner, where he thanked the Fiji Police Force for supporting the work of the PICP and regional law enforcement efforts through training and other capacity-building programs.

Fiji, as one of the 22 PICP member countries, has offered assistance in the form of training, people-to-people exchange programs, secondment of officers, and more recently, advocacy for a regional United Nations Police Training Hub for Pacific Police peacekeeping training.

The Acting Commissioner said the Pacific region is safer when law enforcement works together, and Fiji is committed to supporting all efforts that will build highly capable policing.