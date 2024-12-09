Fiji’s social media environment is "malignant and toxic" says Apted

Jon Apted noted that platforms like Facebook are inundated with bullying, shaming, and personal attacks, which often target individuals for their private matters.

Prominent lawyer and media personality Jon Apted, with over three decades of experience in law, shared his perspectives on the toxic impact of social media in Fiji.

While sharing his experience during the Cultural Heritage and Tolerance Symposium in Suva this morning, Apted described Fiji’s social media environment as “malignant and toxic,” blaming the widespread public shaming culture on a mix of traditional norms and new technology.

“In Fiji, access to social media is cheap, and almost everyone spends hours a day online. Combined with our cultural tendency to enforce conformity through shame, this has led to a toxic online environment.”

He attributed the phenomenon to Fiji’s small-community culture, which historically controls the use of social media platforms directing us away from the initial function of social media.

Apted, who holds a Master of Laws degree from Harvard Law School, attributed his success to opportunities provided by organizations like the Asia Foundation.

As a partner at a law firm representing The Fiji Times, Apted has been at the forefront of media law in Fiji, ensuring press freedom and protecting journalists from defamation lawsuits.

However, his observations about the darker side of social media reflect a growing concern in the Pacific region.