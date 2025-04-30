Fiji’s biggest cancer fundraiser launches in Suva

The 20th edition of Fiji’s biggest cancer fundraiser, the Bushell’s Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea (BFBMT), was officially launched in Suva today.

Celebrating its 19th year, the prestigious BFBMT initiative, which began humbly in 2006, has saved thousands of lives and played a pivotal role in raising cancer awareness and advocacy.

The BFBMT launch and morning tea fundraiser event were hosted simultaneously by the lead sponsors, Motibhai Group, at their Suva office in Walu Bay.

“In the past, we used to have a separate launching event and morning tea to raise funds, but since 2023, we decided to combine both events,” said Abraham Gomes, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Motibhai.

“I invite all business houses and organisations to host their morning tea events between May and June to join the battle against cancer. With the alarming statistics on deaths caused by non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the Bushell’s Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea campaign, the longest-running and biggest cancer fundraising initiative in the country, plays an important role in spreading cancer awareness and advocacy. While NCDs account for eighty percent of deaths in the country, cancer is the third largest killer,” Mr. Gomes added.

Fiji Cancer Society CEO Belinda Chan echoed these sentiments, highlighting the impact of cancer on Fijian families.

“Many Fijian families are affected by cancer, either directly or indirectly. They may have a family member diagnosed, lose someone to cancer, or receive a diagnosis themselves. These Fijians include your staff, customers, and their families,” Ms. Chan said during the launch.

She emphasized the financial and emotional stress on patients, caregivers, children, and families, and the disruption to home life, as patients adapt to a “new normal” after treatment.

“By holding a Bushell’s Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser, you will help us reach more Fijians with cancer awareness, advocacy, and patient support,” Ms. Chan added.

“Your morning tea events can be small gatherings of five or ten people in the office or larger events with your entire organisation or community. Every contribution count, whether it’s $40 or $4,000. We receive no direct government funding; everything we do is made possible through the generosity of people and organisations like you. The cafe program will continue this year, inviting café and small restaurant owners to choose a day or the entire month of June to donate part of their proceeds to the Fiji Cancer Society, aiming to raise $500 each.”

Ms. Chan also stressed the importance of lifestyle changes, such as healthy eating and regular exercise, to avoid NCDs.

“Cancer cases are increasing each year. We had 470 new cases reported in 2022, 503 cases last year, and so far, this year, there have been 78 and 23 new cases in the Central and Northern Divisions, respectively.”

Will you join the Fiji Cancer Society, Bushell’s, and the Motibhai Group in hosting a morning tea, raising generous funds, sharing prevention messages with your guests, and working together towards a cancer-free Fiji?

If your answer is YES, please contact the Fiji Cancer Society team at [email protected] or call 332 4960.

