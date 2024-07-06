Fiji’s authentic hospitality praised

[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

The authenticity of the Fijian hospitality continues to be the major pull for tourists and investors.

This was highlighted by many overseas industry leaders who were part of the AHICE Fiji Investment in Tourism Summit in Nadi yesterday.

Marriott International Vice President Richard Crawford says brand Fiji is something that lives up to its name.

“You’ve got a brand that is honest, it’s authentic, and it’s aspirational. And that makes it a very, very desirable destination.”

For Accor Chief Operating Officer Adrian Williams it’s the first-time experiences offered by Fiji’s tourism industry that’s memorable.

“For Australians and New Zealand, it’s a place of great passion, it’s a place that when you come here, you feel something, you feel that emotion, you feel that amazing friendliness.”

Williams adds that for first-time investors like him, these attributes cement Fiji’s potential as a lucrative investment destination.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says this is also why the summit was crucial as it’s instrumental in fostering dialogue among key stakeholders, positioning Fiji as a premier destination for investment and growth.



Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill [Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Hill says the two-day event saw insightful discussions on sustainable tourism practices, cultural preservation, and economic empowerment for local communities, reinforcing Fiji’s commitment to responsible tourism.