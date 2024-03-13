FijiFirst must own up to both good and bad fruits: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua [ Source : Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says if Fijifirst wants to take credit for the good and sweet fruits of the seeds they sowed, they must accept responsibility for the bad and rotten fruits as well.

Tikoduadua highlighted this as he outlined the challenges facing the country today, such as transnational crime and drug trafficking.

He says it demands a police force that is not only robust but also adaptable and equipped with contemporary capabilities.

He says the security landscape has evolved dramatically, and so must the response to these challenges.

The Minister says he holds himself accountable for the current law and order situation in Fiji, much of which has been inherited from decisions made in the past.

“The fruits of these seeds are what we are contending with today—drugs, police brutality, unprofessionalism, and inefficient administrative processes. All of these are now my responsibility, and I have to deal with them. It will not change overnight. But, I assure you, this house will change.”

Tikoduadua reminds MPs that it is their duty, as stewards of this nation, to look beyond the vestiges of the past and forge a path towards a future where the security apparatus is capable, resilient, and responsive to the needs of our time.