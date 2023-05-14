FijiFirst leader acknowledges loyal supporters

FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked all their supporters who continue to remain loyal to the party.

Speaking during the FijiFirst Family Meet at the Girmit Center in Lautoka yesterday, Bainimarama says it was good to see the number of people that showed up for their first meeting after the General Elections.

Bainimarama acknowledged those who came far as it indicated their love for the party.

He told those that were present that they are still here for the people and will continue to be as they have their party members in parliament.

“when you should be with your family, up in the garden for those of you who can plant you would have been in the garden, being with your family but you took time to get together and sit with the FijiFirst family and just to thank one another for where we are today. As I said, we will continue. We are looking forward to the next elections.”

Bainimarama says even though they are not in Government, they can still serve people who need assistance.

He says they were supposed to have the family meet earlier but had to postpone due to the unfavorable weather.

Bainimarama adds they will be meeting their supporters around the country in the coming months.

Close to a hundred people showed up.