Missing Virgin River actor Stewart McLean's case turns into homicide investigation

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Canadian authorities have provided an update regarding the missing-persons investigation for actor Stewart McLean.

The Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced Thursday that McLean’s case is now being treated as a homicide investigation. The actor, who most recently starred as a barfly on Virgin River, was last seen May 15 at his Lions Bay home in British Columbia.

“Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation and, through investigative efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was victim of homicide,” authorities said in a statement.

“On May 20, IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) deployed and assumed conduct of the investigation. Squamish RCMP continues to work closely with IHIT and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) to advance the investigation,” the statement concluded.

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McLean’s projects have included appearances on the crime drama Happy Face, which features Dennis Quaid as Keith Hunter Jesperson a.k.a. the Happy Face killer, and The Irrational, with Jesse L. Martin starring as a world-renowned behavioral scientist named Alec Mercer.

A talent agency that claims to rep McLean posted on Facebook they were “concerned” for their “dear client,” while sharing a photo of the actor and descriptors for his physical appearance.