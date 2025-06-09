Pigeon shooting suspended in Fiji

Under this law, any harvesting, transport, or use of these species requires strict legal permits. [Photo: FILE]

This year’s pigeon shooting season is suspended following environmental, scientific, and legal concerns over Fiji’s indigenous pigeon species.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the decision follows advice from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which warned that traditionally targeted species – including the Barking Pigeon, White-throated Pigeon, and Pacific Pigeon – are protected under the Endangered and Protected Species Act 2002.

Under this law, any harvesting, transport, or use of these species requires strict legal permits.

The government also raised concerns about the lack of updated population studies to determine sustainable harvesting levels.

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Furthermore, recent tropical cyclones and climate change may have damaged forests, nesting sites, and food sources, placing additional pressure on vulnerable populations.

Tunabuna added that monitoring and enforcement remain challenging, especially in remote and maritime areas.

The suspension aligns with Fiji’s commitments under the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2026–2030 and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The season will remain closed pending scientific assessments, legal reviews, and government consultations.