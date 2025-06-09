Court reschedules family's murder trial to February

[Photo: FILE]

The trial of Rusiate Lal, Ronald Lal, Ron Lal, Sundar Lal, and Balewai Waqabaca has been rescheduled for next year.

The family of five is charged with one count of murder in relation to the death of Eneri Abbas Ali.

Sundar Lal and Balewai Waqabaca are husband and wife, while the other three accused are their children.

The victim was in a de facto relationship with the couple’s daughter.

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It is alleged that the victim had planned to meet the family to seek forgiveness for impregnating their daughter before marriage, and to take her back home.

However, on September 19th, 2021 – a day before the scheduled meeting – the accused persons allegedly assaulted the victim, resulting in his death.

The matter was initially set for trial at the Lautoka High Court in March. However, the defense counsel filed a stay application alleging that the prosecution had coached witnesses.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the judge dismissed the application, finding that no witness coaching had occurred.

The trial is now scheduled to proceed in February next year.

The accused persons remain on bail, and the matter has been adjourned for mention at a later date.