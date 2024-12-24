Fijians called to foster unity this Christmas

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on Fijians to celebrate the spirit of Christmas by reflecting on the birth and life of Jesus Christ.

He said the season of giving was not only a time for celebration but also an opportunity for reconciliation for the people of Fiji.

The PM said a significant step in fostering unity was the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, an initiative aimed at addressing past challenges and paving the way forward for the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“The initiative has been implemented as it has a lot of benefits for Fijians, which will guide people in the appropriate direction to the future.”

Rabuka added that the process of reconciliation and restoration may be painful, but it would allow people to advance their lives as they fostered a sense of unity.

“It will help people move over a bar, as they overcome challenges in this journey. It may be painful, but we have been able to reconcile with each other.”

He further said people should spare a thought for those facing difficulties during this festive season, with acts of kindness to reflect the true meaning of Christmas.

The Prime Minister encouraged Fijians to embrace the season of giving as a time to reflect, reconcile, and restore relationships.