Fijians call for immediate government action

Residents of Wakanisila in Nasinu are drawing attention to crucial issues requiring government intervention.

Primary concerns include a severe water shortage, prompting appeals for extensive infrastructure upgrades.

Residents are urgently requesting action on road maintenance, community hall improvements, reliable bus services, construction of bus shelters, bridge upgrades, better sporting facilities and the formalization of informal settlements.

Traffic challenges and the need for 24-hour health services especially dental and affordable morgue services are also emphasized.

The high population density in the area has led to demands for improved community policing, bus subsidies, back-to-school support and enhanced government pensions.

In the Western Division, Toge villagers in Ba are urgently appealing for bridge repairs, timely bus services and enhanced connectivity.

The need for women’s empowerment programs, provision of police vehicles/quarters and addressing community-specific issues such as drainage problems in Drasa are highlighted.

Consultations in Nakuku/Rara/Nalotawa Village stress the importance of deploying nurses, maintaining the Nalotawa water dam, and providing electricity in Rara village.



Concerns from Namoli Village in the Northern Division highlights the necessity for road improvements, access to basic facilities and streamlined bureaucratic procedures in different government administrations.

Nakasaleka and Drue villagers in Kadavu emphasize the urgent need for school and health facility maintenance, addressing teacher shortages, reducing transportation/shipping costs, reviewing the PALM scheme and improving infrastructure like evacuation centers.

Upper Vunisea villagers are requesting decentralized government services to minimize travel costs.

Majority of Fijians are collectively calling for prompt government action to address these critical issues outlined in the new three-year, five-year and 20-year National Development Plan.