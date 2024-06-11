Fijian delegation accorded traditional welcome

The Fijian community in Hawaii warmly welcomed the Fijian delegation for the 13th Pacific Festival of Arts and Culture with a traditional ceremony and dinner, showcasing the rich heritage and vibrant culture of Fiji.

The event took place at the Hale Manoa center, in the University of Hawaii last night.

The evening commenced with a full traditional ceremony, featuring performances and rituals that highlighted Fiji’s unique cultural identity, creating an atmosphere filled with pride and reverence for their homeland.

Article continues after advertisement

Turaga na Vunivalu Ratu Epenisa Cakobau expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Fijian community in Hawaii for their unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting Fijian culture and traditions.

The event served as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Fijian people and their commitment to keeping their traditions alive for future generations.