Fijian children learn survival skills at Pathfinder Fair

More than 1,000 children gathered in Suva today to learn survival skills as part of a holistic approach to education.

They are part of the Central Region Children’s Pathfinder Fair 2025 with the theme: protect our future, strong family, strong nation, drug free Fiji.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the fight against drugs and youth vulnerability is not just a policy, it’s a moral imperative.

Radrodro has reaffirmed its uncompromising stance against drug and substance abuse in schools, declaring all educational institutions across Fiji as smoke-free and drug-free zones.

“All our teachers and students, I want to be very clear. The Ministry of Education does not permit the possession, the consumption, the promotion, the distribution, or the sale of any harmful drugs within our school environment. This is because drug and substance abuse is a matter of national concern with direct and detrimental effects on the health and future of you, our young people.”



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

Radrodro says, this fair allows children and youth to showcase the skills that they have learnt over the years, ensuring they are well equipped in times of need.

The event brought together approximately 65 Pathfinders groups from across Serua, Namosi, Naitasiri, Wainibuka, Tailevu, Ra, and the Suva-Nausori Corridor, showcasing the creativity, teamwork, and resilience that drive children and youth development.

