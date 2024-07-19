Fiji Water launches women in agriculture initiative in Ra

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Water has partnered with women’s groups from six neighbouring villages within the Yaqara Valley in Ra for their Women in Agriculture Initiative pilot project.

This program is designed to optimize unused land and empower local women to actively participate in sustainable farming practices with assistance from the FIJI Water Foundation.

FIJI Water Foundation Director Semi Lotawa says their vision is to establish a sustainable, women-led agricultural supply chain that provides consistent, quality fresh produce year-round.

Lotawa says by upskilling these women with agricultural best practices such as crop rotation, and climate-smart techniques, will equip them with the critical knowledge and resources to ensure consistent and efficient crop production.

He says the crops will be sold and delivered in vegetable packs fortnightly to more than 300 Fiji Water employees at its Yaqara Plant.

Lotawa adds that ultimately, this community-driven program aims to transform the economic landscape for women with the hope that one day, they will operate successful semi-commercial farms.

The first phase of the project was launched with the women’s group at Drauniivi Village.