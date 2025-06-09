Fiji, Tonga sign deal to boost workplace standards

[Photo Credit: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations]

Fiji and Tonga have moved to deepen labour ties with a plan to exchange officers, strengthen workplace standards and protect migrant workers.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh and Tonga’s Trade and Economic Development Minister Kapelieli Militoni Lanumata agreed their ministries will work together to boost compliance systems, workplace safety and labour law reforms.

Tongan officials will take part in exchange programs to learn from Fiji’s experience in inspections and international labour standards.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji also pledged support for policy development and the ratification of ILO conventions.

Singh said Fiji has made progress in ratifying conventions against modern slavery and is ready to share lessons with Tonga.

To formalise cooperation, Fiji proposed a Memorandum of Understanding that will also safeguard the rights of Tongan workers.

Both Ministers stressed that Pacific countries must coordinate at a technical level and present a united front on global labour issues.