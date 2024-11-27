Fiji to benefit from India’s solar project

[Source: ANI]

Fiji is part of an over four million dollars solar project that will be funded by India.

India’s External Affairs ministry yesterday signed a project implementation agreement with the International Solar Alliance.

Fiji will benefit from this project alongside Comoros, Madagascar and the Seychelles.

Article continues after advertisement

India has committed to invest about $4.5 million Fijian dollars in new solar projects in these Indo-Pacific countries under the quad climate working group initiative.

External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says India is committed to renewable and just energy transitions in island nations.

According to a study undertaken by the ISA, the countries under consideration for a solar projects have energy issues related to the perishability of agriculture products, unreliable electricity supply in health centers and irrigation purposes in remote areas where grid power supply or solar mini grids are not available.

The solar projects in the mentioned countries are focused on the areas of cold storage, solarization of health care facilities and solar water pumping systems are under consideration.

The execution of the projects is expected to enhance energy access, create employment, and provide reliable and quality power supply in these Indo-Pacific countries.

Solar energy is a viable solution to help these countries address climate change related challenges.