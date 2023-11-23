Fiji to advocate more on regional solidarity at COP 28

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has underscored the significance of the upcoming COP28 meeting as a pivotal moment demanding world leaders to respond to the First Global Stocktake.

He emphasizes Fiji’s focus on advocating for robust mitigation efforts, enhancing resilience, implementing effective climate risk management, and ensuring a sustainable future for all.

As the Pacific champion of the ocean-climate nexus, Fiji prioritizes addressing climate change’s impact on oceans and recognizes the crucial role Pacific nations play in this intricate relationship.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka highlights the ‘Zone of Peace’ concept, signifying a commitment to cross-border collaboration, particularly given the profound effects of climate change on oceans and human security.

Fiji’s commitment involves strong advocacy for meeting global targets to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and building resilience to effectively manage climate risks.

With COP28 approaching, the Prime Minister urges the global community to acknowledge the interconnected nature of climate issues and calls for heightened ambition in both mitigation and adaptation, emphasizing the need for impactful action immediately.