Fiji to address disability sector gap

The Ministry of Social Protection will be working with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs to assess and strengthen Fiji’s disability sector.

Minister Sashi Kiran says DFAT will conduct capacity assessments of Fiji’s disability sector to enhance service delivery and governance for persons with disabilities.

She adds this includes a structural review of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities and plans to review the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act by 2027.

“This is done to address capacity gaps to clearly demarcate roles between NCPD and the Ministry, and to work towards the review of the current Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act by 2027.”

Kiran further adds that the partnership aims to clearly define roles within the disability sector and close capacity gaps to improve policy implementation and advocacy nationwide.









