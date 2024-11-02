Fiji targets global leadership in outsourcing industry

The national goal for Fiji’s outsourcing industry from 2023 to 2044 is to establish a competitive sector that drives economic growth and positions the country as a premier destination for global outsourcing services.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says the strategy aims to attract foreign investment by enhancing the quality and efficiency of outsourcing services.

He states that the industry will focus on specialized services, including debt recovery, back-office operations, financial services, insurance claims processing, customer service, and telemarketing.

“Just about that as well. We’re working on data protection legislation. It’s probably the most important thing for BPOs at the moment in terms of laws. We are in progress. We’ve got donor funding to start that exercise. So hopefully that will begin soon.”

Kamikamica says in 2022, the outsourcing industry generated $200 million in revenue.