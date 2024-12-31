Fiji struggles with resource shortage in drug fight

International Federation of Red Cross Regional Director, Katie Greenwood, believes that Fiji lacks resources in its fight against drug-related issues.

She states that the shortage of resources limits the ability of law enforcement, healthcare providers, and support organizations to implement comprehensive prevention, intervention, and rehabilitation programs.

Greenwood stresses that in order to effectively tackle this widespread issue, it is essential to build strong foundations.

The regional director adds that increased volunteer involvement is vital to strengthen the efforts and create a greater impact.

“The Red Cross is that we rely on volunteer service, and so we’re always looking for people to join the organization, to join your local branch, to be trained, and to respond. Something I know that is very close to the heart of Fiji Red Cross is having a very strong volunteer network as well.”

Greenwood adds that they are working closely with the government and other relevant organizations to strengthen their ties with the community.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu has pointed out the importance of addressing drug-related issues in communities.

“I believe this sense creates a supportive environment for our youths, and it also provides that supportive environment to assist the government in addressing drug issues.”

The International Federation of Red Cross will focus on increasing community advocacy and policy-making in the coming years, which will assist them in the fight against drugs.