Fiji strengthens economic ties with New Zealand

New Zealand remains one of Fiji’s most important economic partners, serving as a key source of foreign direct investment, a major export destination, and a significant source of tourism.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica while speaking during Fiji-New Zealand Business Council Networking Event.

Kamikamica says as we work towards rebuilding and diversifying the economy Fiji sees New Zealand as an essential partner in driving growth, innovation, and job creation.

The Deputy Prime Minister also discussed the significant investment opportunities in Fiji, particularly in emerging industries such as telecommunications, green energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment through tax incentives, streamlined regulations, and policies aimed at facilitating foreign investment.

The Fiji-New Zealand Business Council event served as an important platform for business leaders to exchange ideas, explore new opportunities, and build relationships that will shape the future of Fiji-New Zealand’s economic ties.