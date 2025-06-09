Fiji sees record visitor arrivals in 2025

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji recorded a new peak in annual visitor arrivals in 2025, with total numbers reaching 986,367, an increase of 0.3 percent compared to the previous year.

According to Fiji Bureau of Statistics Provisional Visitor Arrivals 2025, August recorded the highest number of arrivals at 99,737 visitors, accounting for 10.1 percent of the annual total.

This was followed closely by July with 99,311 arrivals and June with 92,693.

Australia and New Zealand remained Fiji’s top source markets, contributing the largest share of visitors.

Australia accounted for 452,422 arrivals, or 45.9 percent of the total, while New Zealand recorded 219,301 visitors, or 22.2 percent.

This translates to an average daily arrival of 1,239 visitors from Australia and 600 from New Zealand.

The majority of visitors in 2025 travelled to Fiji for holiday purposes, totaling 779,447 or 79 percent.

A further 80,871 visitors arrived to visit friends or relatives, 21,513 for business, while 103,320 visitors travelled for other reasons.

In December 2025 alone, total visitor arrivals reached 84,995, representing a nine percent increase compared to 77,963 arrivals recorded in November.

Of the December arrivals, 83,969 visitors entered Fiji by air, while 1,026 arrived by sea. Sea arrivals were largely made up of seamen on fishing vessels, with a further 18 arrivals by yacht.

Holiday travel continued to dominate in December, accounting for 77.8 percent of total arrivals. Visitors arriving to see friends or relatives made up 11 percent, business travellers accounted for 1.3 percent, while nine percent of visitors arrived for other purposes.

