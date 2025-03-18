Fiji secures endorsement for turmeric standards

[File Photo]

Fiji’s push for a global fresh turmeric standard gained key support at the CCFFV23 meeting in Mexico City.

This is an increasingly valuable commodity in food, health and trade markets.

The proposal outlined turmeric’s economic significance, its role in food security and the need for standardized classification to boost exports and ensure fair trade.

Article continues after advertisement

The submission gained the immediate support of major agricultural players with China, India and Kenya agreeing to co-chair the initiative while Fiji leads the technical work.

With CCFFV’s backing, the fresh turmeric standard will now progress to the 48th Codex Alimentarius Commission meeting in Rome this November, where further deliberations will shape its final adoption.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.