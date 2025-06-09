Fiji secures $5m for major climate project

Mosese Bulitavu [File Photo]

Minister for Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu says Fiji has secured $5 million in seed funding for a $100 million sustainable waste management project in the Western Division.

The project developed with the Asian Development Bank, UNDP, and other partners will turn existing dumpsites in Sigatoka, Lautoka, Ba, and Rakiraki into recycling facilities and build a new sanitary landfill.

Bulitavu says Fiji’s high liquidity levels, with over $2.5 billion in the financial sector, mean the country has the capacity to attract further climate investment if projects are investment-ready and show returns.

He says the private sector can help drive this by creating funding tools such as national thematic bonds.

