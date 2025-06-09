Fiji seals new pact to boost democratic governance

Government has formalised a new partnership with International IDEA through a Host Country Agreement aimed at strengthening Fiji’s democratic institutions, improving elections and boosting national resilience against misinformation.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the agreement demonstrates Fiji’s commitment to an open, transparent and inclusive political system.

Turaga says the partnership will enhance electoral processes, support stronger civil society participation and protect Fiji’s democratic space from misinformation and political division. “Following many rounds of negotiations, I believe, we appreciate the collaboration of close work in Fiji and the international idea have taken making today’s ceremony a landmark and a testament of Fiji’s commitment to the rule of law, human rights and democratic pluralism.”

He says these efforts align with Fiji’s goal of delivering fair and credible elections. Turaga says these efforts align strongly with Fiji’s commitment to transparent, fair and credible elections, as well as our broader ambition to strengthen national resilience against misinformation, political division and other threats to democratic stability.

International IDEA’s Director for Asia and the Pacific, Leena Rikkilä Tamang, says the agreement reflects shared values and years of close cooperation. “In past, it was in July 2015, we signed our first memorandum of understanding with the Fijian election office marking at that time a significant milestone in cooperation and capacity building.”

This signing has seen Fiji take a decisive step in strengthening democratic governance across the Pacific, which cements its status as a regional hub for advancing democratic principles, expanding its partnership with a global leader in electoral and governance support.

