Fiji records over 550 new HIV cases and 13 deaths

Alarming statistics have been revealed by the Ministry of Health as it has recorded 552 new cases of HIV in the first six months of this year.

The new HIV cases from January to June have been recorded in all divisions of Fiji, with 380 new cases diagnosed in the Central division, 151 new cases in the Western division, 19 new cases in the Northern division, and two new cases in the Eastern division.

The Ministry in its statement says that the total number of new cases in the first six months of 2024 is 33% more than the total number recorded in year 2023.

It says that 73 percent of the new cases are in individuals less than 39 years of age.

137 or 24.8 percent of the new cases are in the 20 to 24 years age group, 128 or 23% are in the 25 to 29 years age group, and 9% or 50 new cases are in the 15 to 19 years age group.

It says while sexual transmission is the primary means of spread of HIV in Fiji, fifteen percent or 85 of the 552 new cases were recorded in individuals who identified themselves as injectable drugs users.

The Ministry says this also represent a significant increase from previous years in the number of new cases diagnosed among injectable drug users.

The Ministry says while the increase in the number of new cases is a cause for concern, it anticipates further increase in the number of new cases as it embarks on strengthening nationwide screening and testing, and enrolment into care.

In the period from January to June 2024, thirteen deaths were recorded in people living with HIV from HIV-related illnesses.

For comparison, 82 deaths occurred in people living with HIV from HIV-related illnesses.

The ministry strongly encourages members of the public and our young people to refrain from engaging in high risk activities that increases their chances of acquiring the HIV virus such as injectable drug use and the sharing of needles, unprotected sex with multiple partners, bluetoothing, and chemsex activities.

The ministry wishes to reiterate that HIV is not a death sentence, and with appropriate treatment, people living with HIV can continue to engage freely in normal living activities.

The ministry encourages members of the public and in particular those exposed to high risk activities to get tested and to know their HIV status.

It is also encourage those who have tested positive with HIV to seek treatment promptly and continue diligently with their treatment.