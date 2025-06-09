Fiji ready to send team to the US to negotiate trade tariffs

The government is willing to send a team to the United States of America to negotiate trade tariffs with Fiji as the negotiation period is almost ending.

US President Donald Trump had set a tariff for Fiji at 32 percent before reducing it to 10 percent and then giving the country and many other trade partners a negotiation deadline.

When asked for an update today, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says negotiations are ongoing under confidentiality arrangements.

He confirms that talks are progressing and that the government is optimistic.

“We’ve certainly tried to argue as best we can over the case of Fiji and why we think the tariffs are too high, but, you know, there’s still a bit of negotiating to take place. We are willing to even travel to the U.S. if that’s required.”

Kamikamica says Fiji hopes the long-standing relationship between the two countries will be considered in the decision-making.

The tariff, which came into effect on April 10, 2025, is part of a broader reciprocal policy introduced by President Trump to address trade imbalances.

It targets 57 countries, including Fiji, which are seen to have significant trade surpluses with the US.

Fiji is currently facing a 10 percent tariff on exports such as mineral water, kava, fish, sugar confectionery, and wood artifacts.

In return, the US exports critical goods like medical equipment, aircraft parts, and machinery to Fiji.

The 32 percent tariff on Fijian goods is set to be reinstated on July 9 unless further action is taken.

