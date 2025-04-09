Fiji pushes for US tariff cuts

Fiji is actively pursuing discussions with US trade officials in relation to tariff negotiations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says they had a briefing with all the heads of missions for Fiji yesterday and will con-tinue to reach out.

He stresses the nation’s strong position for securing lower tariffs on its ex-ports to the US, citing the significantly lower duties Fiji currently levies on American goods.

According to the Minister, the average tariff imposed by Fiji on US products stands at a mere 1.8 percent.

He says this disparity forms a key argument for a reciprocal reduction in US tariffs on Fijian exports.

So we’re keen to explore what we need to do to bring down the tariff significantly to 10% or even 0% given that our tariff rates to the US are very low and also the fact that all our goods into the US do not affect the employment in the US. In fact, they’re in complementary areas. You talk about mahogany, dalo, cassava, even water because it’s luxury water. So it’s not for the normal consumer.

Kamikamica reiterates they have been reaching out to the US trade offi-cials and seek an audience because Fiji is keen to negotiate as well.

