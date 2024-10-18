Fiji Pine host medical outreach for landowners

[Source: Supplied]

More than 200 people from at least four villages and a settlement in the upper reaches of Ba had access to significant medical services when they gathered at Vunamoli Village.

This is a community health initiative by the Fiji Pine Group, and saw people come from Vagadra, Uto, Nawaqadamu, Vunamoli, Loqi Settlement and nearby.

At least 90 women, about 50 men and 20 children had specific health discussions on the importance of women’s health in the pine landowners’ community in Tikina Rukuruku under which the five villages and the settlement fall in.

Specific health issues like maternal health, breast, cervical, prostate and other forms of cancer, and reproductive health, were addressed for the people at the clinic.



Fiji Cancer Society Rep Litea Qoro highlighted to those gathered that they need to get themselves checked as soon as they begin to feel a change in their body or breast.



Qoro stresses the important of early detection.

There were also discussions on NCDs and dental awareness.