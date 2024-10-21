Fiji NRW way beyond international benchmarks

Fiji’s non-revenue water is way beyond international benchmarks.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg highlighted this at the WAF Annual Customer Forum underway in Suva.

Soderberg says 45.5 percent of water produced annually by WAF is classified as NRW, a significant challenge for them.

He says from this, 82.5 percent are water lost between Suva-Nausori and Nadi-Lautoka corridors.

“Suva-Nausori cost us $23 million of the operational budget, paying for non-revenue water. These are the water we produce, but we cannot charge anybody; it’s either stolen or leaking somewhere, but money is just going down the drain. It costs us that much, $23 million a year.”

He adds the international benchmark for NRW is 20 percent of overall production.

Soderberg says some cities in Japan are operating below the benchmark, and Fiji looks to these cities as inspiration.

He says that some of these cities have changed all old pipes to new ones, and unfortunately for Fiji, it will be a costly exercise.

The COO says there are limited resources, particularly fundings, to address the challenge of NRW in Fiji.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed an independent consultant to look into the issue of NRW between the Suva and Nausori corridors, and they will commence work next month.

Soderberg says soon a tender will also be put out for a consultant to look into the same issue between the Nadi and Lautoka corridors.