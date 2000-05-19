Fiji, Niue bolster ties to advance Pacific Unity

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Niue and promoting regional unity during a virtual meeting with Niuean Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi.

While the formal bilateral relationship between Fiji and Niue was only established in 2023, Rabuka noted its growing momentum.

This includes the recent accreditation of a non-resident High Commissioner to Niue from Fiji’s Mission in New Zealand and a proposal to appoint an Honorary Consul for Fiji in Niue.

These initiatives aim to support the Fijian community in Niue and foster deeper people-to-people connections.

The leaders also discussed the importance of Pacific unity amid increasing geopolitical interest in the region.

Rabuka reiterated his vision of the Pacific as the “Ocean of Peace” and emphasized Fiji’s commitment to maintaining the unity and solidarity of the “Pacific Vuvale.”

He sought Niue’s support for the upcoming “Ocean of Peace” declaration, which will be considered by Pacific Islands Forum Leaders in September in the Solomon Islands.

As Fiji prepares to chair the Melanesian Spearhead Group, Rabuka highlighted sub-regionalism’s potential as a “building block and bedrock” of Pacific regionalism.

Prime Minister Tagelagi echoed these sentiments, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.

