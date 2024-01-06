Fiji mourns loss of business leader and football icon

[Source: Ba Football Association/Facebook]

A prominent businessman, soccer administrator and former politician Vinod Patel has passed away.

Patel, widely known for his multifaceted contributions to the community, was the chair of Vinod Patel and Company Limited, a prominent entity that owns a chain of hardware shops across the country.

He served as a councilor and mayor of Ba Town Council, earning recognition for his effective leadership during two successful terms.

His commitment to his community further prompted him to enter national politics, where he won the Ba West Indian Communal Constituency for the National Federation Party in the 1994 election.

Late Patel was also a board member and former president of the Ba Football Association.

The Ba Football Association expressing their deepest condolences acknowledged Patel’s contributions to the sport.

They further noted his support and guidance, praising his legacy as an honorary member and existing board member of the club that will forever be cherished.