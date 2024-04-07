Fiji Link flight faces tyre blowout

[File Photo]

Fiji Link flight FJ 152 from Taveuni to Nadi experienced a tyre blowout upon landing at Nadi International Airport last night.

There were 14 guest and two crew members on board when the incident occurred.

All 14 guests and crew members disembarked safely and were met with Fiji Link Management team at the domestic terminal.

Those with onward connections last night were escorted to the international terminal and were provided with all necessary assistance for their onward journeys.

Fiji Airways states that necessary measures and investigation into the incident will be taken to rectify the situation.