Business

Fiji Link flight faces tyre blowout

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 7, 2024 7:47 am

[File Photo]

Fiji Link flight FJ 152 from Taveuni to Nadi experienced a tyre blowout upon landing at Nadi International Airport last night.

There were 14 guest and two crew members on board when the incident occurred.

All 14 guests and crew members disembarked safely and were met with Fiji Link Management team at the domestic terminal.

Article continues after advertisement

Those with onward connections last night were escorted to the international terminal and were provided with all necessary assistance for their onward journeys.

Fiji Airways states that necessary measures and investigation into the incident will be taken to rectify the situation.

Kolinisau says time to learn and move on

ADB to assist in reducing non-revenue water

Fiji Link flight faces tyre blowout

Plastic treaty to address waste management issues

FDB prioritizes women entrepreneurs

Fijian Drua do us proud in Canberra

Fiji to commemorate 145th Girmit anniversary

Tax deductions clarified for civil servants

Ministry committed to improving services

Social welfare recipients to be seen under the PPP

FCS personnel urged to persevere

Latin American governments rally around Mexico after embassy raid in Ecuador

Mental toughness needed says mentor

Fijian Drua one win away from home semi

Arsenal send title message with win at Brighton

DFPL round five resumes today

Title drought continues for Fiji 7s

Fijiana 7s fall short once again

Great start for secondary school futsal

Top-four chasing Villa held by Brentford in rollercoaster 3-3 draw

Exeter defeat Bath to book quarter-final spot

Bayern waste two-goal lead to slump to 3-2 shock loss at Heidenheim

Luton strike late for vital win over Bournemouth

West Ham beat Wolves with Ward-Prowse special

Guimaraes' second-half goal gives Newcastle win over Fulham

Calvert-Lewin pounces on Burnley error to seal Everton win

De Bruyne's return to top form is major boost for City

Leicester beat Birmingham to go top of the table

Three-match suspension for Maisamoa

Brumbies power past Tahs for five straight Super wins

Dolphins defy injuries and Tigers spirit to stay on top

Emoni Narawa scores hat-trick in Chiefs win

Sea Eagles beats Panthers

Close win sees Fiji through to quarters

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

No Rush without Hong Kong 7s

SJ masterclass leads Warriors to victory in Roger's 200th

Drua told to sail for territory

Suva grinds out hard fought win

New Zealand announces 'independent review' of 2050 methane targets

They are proving worthy says Fuli

Adi Vani guides Fijiana to quarters

Western Force sign former Wallaby Kurtley Beale

Keep the ball: Kolinisau

No excuses says Byrne

Discipline key against the Brumbies for Drua Women

Solar-powered lights enhance safety for villagers

Thousands evacuated after Russian dam breached

Six Russian planes destroyed by drones, says Kyiv

Staying focused vital for Fijiana 7s

Boeing pays Alaska Air $160m after mid-air blowout

Dev Patel 'wanted to create own fresh world'

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits New York City region

McDonald's to buy back Israeli restaurants after boycotts

Rookie Naikausa soaks in the HK 7s atmosphere

Mixed results on day one for our sides

LTA aims to reduce mid-year spike in road fatalities

Drop in exodus of health staff

Dream 7s debut for Hooper

New lawyers urged to charge clients fairly

Man City focused on what they can control in title race says Guardiola

Two brothers, one club and a 40-year wait

UK PM Sunak announces 35 mln pounds package to build 16 all-weather domes

Naikausa hat-trick for Fiji 7s

Indiscipline, poor away form continues to haunt Drua

Hooper and Australia spoil Kolinisau's debut

Daveua double for Fijiana 7s win

Knights down Dragons in driving rain

Blues dominate Western Force in Auckland

Young sent off, Radley binned as Dogs hold off 11-man Roosters

Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides, rockfalls as death toll at 12

Reds hold on for victory over Rebels in Super W

Good start halted as Australia wins

Crucial away game for Drua

Three switch sides in meth case

Natabua and Jasper reign at Lautoka zone

Body found in Taveuni

Unity Fiji challenges the 2013 Constitution

$9 million compensation still under discussion

Proud moment for sworn-in lawyers

Man jailed for indecently assaulting niece

Mobil reopens its newly renovated service station

MGM leads Girls Division unofficial tally

Filmmaker and fan Jonathan Nolan brings 'Fallout' games to TV

Heavy rain alert remains

Taiwan searches for 18 still missing after earthquake

Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United's shocking defeat to Chelsea

Musical 'Mamma Mia!' celebrates 25 years in London's West End

FRA to tackle drainage issues

Netanyahu says Israel acting against Iran, will defend itself

We have a job to do: Ravouvou

Young Warriors pack out to defend title

Trump loses bid to dismiss documents case on 'personal' records claim

Government is guided by 'development plans': Rabuka

International players to boost Bula Boys

WAF seeks funding for the $8.5 billion investment

Concerns over bullying in schools

Natabua and Yasawa lead Lautoka Zone

SMEs crucial for developing economies: Prasad

Fiji-born artist shares inspiring journey in music industry

Music Review: Jesse McCartney’s ‘All’s Well’ celebrates adult life after teen pop star fame

Houthis say 37 killed in hundreds of US, UK strikes on Yemen

Silktails round five home game cancelled

Fiji Police seek support ahead of games

Israel to revise Gaza tactics after aid worker deaths

FRA addresses urgent road infrastructure issues

$13 million paid out to TSLS students

Ocean Alliance empowers climate action

Graduates aim for brighter future

Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu

How Dev Patel got ‘Monkey Man,’ his directorial debut beset by challenges, to the finish line

Captains call for support

Spike in leptospirosis cases

More scientific studies on deep sea mining

Drua expecting physical Rebels side

Ministry intensifies efforts to boost dalo production

Stallions ready for Ba FC

Committee to address drainage issues

Chelsea hat-trick hero Palmer snatches 4-3 win over Man United in thriller

Water Strategy launched

Police praise public cooperation over Easter weekend

Liverpool back on top as late goals seal win over Sheffield United

Muhammad Ali's 'Thrilla in Manila' trunks poised to sell for $6 million at auction

Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters

Fiji gets green light to export fresh chillies into Australia

Tui Cakau proposes disciplinary training for Cakaudrove

Fiji Police Engages Telecom for ICT Services Management

Storm snatch late win as Broncos also lose Reynolds

Fiji Airways a source of pride for the nation: Prasad

We are ready: Daveua

Airbus involved in LA incident to start flying next week

Brumbies are good says Rauluni

One of the oldest books in existence expected to fetch over $2.6 million at auction

Ambassador denounces accusations

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers found

$275K approved for Nasealevu road upgrades

Discipline on track for Silktails

Pacific Polytech sees record number of female graduates

Force learn Drua lessons before daunting Eden Park trip

WAF prepares for repair of damaged Ki Street pipeline

Russian drone attack kills at least four in Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials say

Prasad visits FRCS offices in the West

Restoration of Ro Camaisala slip begins

South Koreans bid tearful farewell to beloved panda Fu Bao

Partnership to boost skills development

Taiwan wakes up to aftermath of worst earthquake in 25 years

$15k support towards FENC Fiji

Outside noise fails to deter 'Pat'

Ruling makes Florida new epicentre in US abortion battle

Fiji Airways proud to be part of SOAR

Customers warned of sophisticated scams

French movie 'The Second Act' to open the 77th Cannes Film Festival

UTOF announces dividend pay out

Drua Women earn praise for precise passing skills

Loaniceva and Yada to face Disciplinary Committee tomorrow

China donates rice seeds dryer

High Commissioner calls for positive work environments

Ukraine lowers combat call-up age to boost numbers

Heavy rain alert remains in force

Clean water initiative for Somosomo

Buyer registrations close for SPTE

Fabio Fognini ousts No. 1 seed in Morocco

Rescue efforts continue after 900 injured in earthquake

Ayushmann Khurrana signs global recording deal with Warner Music India

Pinhole fault impacts water supply in multiple areas

Parents urge for autism awareness

Vodafone Tebara Carnival champions NCD fight

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years kills 9 people, 50 missing

Maidaan is 3 hours and 1 minute long; passed by CBFC with ZERO cuts

The Israel-Gaza war is at a crossroads

It hurts says Kolinisau and Baber

Ratu Naiqama prioritizes rural education

Rabuka stresses role of government officers

Fiji to boost local rice production

Team needs to concentrate: Naiqama

USA based Moodie set to feature for Young Kulas

SIDS must take stock says Ratu Naiqama

Farmers learn climate-smart techniques

Australia tops searches for flights to Fiji

England flanker signs new Bath deal to summer 2026

Sewing business earning money for Nadi dad

Mental toughness key for Fiji 7s

Marist dethrones SGS, wins Suva Zone Two boys division title

PM rejects using aid as diplomatic weapon

Iran's retaliation risks against Israel

Fiji Airways maintains services after LA incident

PM addresses concerns regarding ministerial appointments

Road maintenance to start after wet weather clears

Beyoncé honored with iHeartRadio innovator award

Plans for vocational school for those with special needs

Plans to enhance municipal financial records

Rauluni makes three changes to lineup

NVF focuses on empowering rural communities

Kelce Jam music fest returns to KC

Drua make two changes for Rebels

White House directs NASA to create time standard for the moon

Bracewell skippers NZ for Pakistan T20s

Fiji takes bold step towards medicinal cannabis industry

Stakeholders unite for beach clean-up in Wailoaloa

Marist continues to dominate Suva Zone Two in unofficial tally