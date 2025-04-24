Fiji learning from Singapore’s economic success

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka assures that Fiji continues to draw valuable lessons from Singapore’s economy experiences.

Rabuka expressed this during a meeting with Singapore’s Emeritus Senior Minister, Hon. Goh Chok Tong.

The Prime Minister highlights Singapore’s progress and its being a model of transformation and innovation.

He highlights Fiji and Singapore’s shared commitment to sustainable development, resilience, adaptability, and partnership in the face of growing global challenges.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and promoting regional solidarity in key areas such as climate action, digital development, and sustainable economic growth.

