Fiji leads push for SIDS priorities

Fiji continues to play a leading role in advancing the priorities of Small Island Developing States on the global stage.

Chair of the SIDS group Inia Seruiratu says Fiji chaired a successful meeting of small island states on the margins of the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Switzerland.

During the meeting, members discussed shared challenges such as climate vulnerability and access to finance.

Seruiratu says Fiji has been asked to continue its interim chairmanship, reflecting the trust and confidence of member countries.

“Multilateralism is in a very interesting state but we hope that through multilateral forums like the IPU we would be able to see some continuity in international rules-based order and the continuity as well in governance that will help us with pursue our common interests particularly when it comes to sustainable development.”

He says limited participation from some island states due to financial constraints remains a concern and Fiji is working with development partners and the IPU to ensure all members can remain engaged in global discussions.

