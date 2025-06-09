Fiji leads global tourism shift

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka [left] during the 2025 Global Sustainable Tourism Conference [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji is using tourism to drive climate action as it hosts the 2025 Global Sustainable Tourism Conference for the first time this week.

The event, which ends this Friday, has brought together over 350 delegates from more than 30 countries.

These include government officials, tourism operators, sustainability experts, and community groups, all focused on building a greener and more responsible tourism industry.

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said Fiji was committed to fighting climate change through sustainable tourism.

A key highlight so far has been the launch of Rosie Holidays’ new electric coach fleet, reflecting how local businesses are investing in clean energy and aligning with national climate goals.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association CEO Fantasha Lockington states the conference shows that small island countries can lead global change.

She said Fiji is proud to host the world and highlight its work in community-led tourism.

The week-long event is focusing on island tourism, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

Delegates are attending panel discussions, training sessions, and field visits aimed at using tourism to protect the environment and support local communities.









