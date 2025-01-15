Fiji launches pilot Chinese language program

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro [right] with Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian

Twelve schools in the Central Division will pilot Chinese language lessons to promote linguistic diversity.

The Education Ministry today signed an agreements with the Chinese Government for the Joint Chinese Language Program.

Given Fiji’s growing engagement with China in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, incorporating their language into the curriculum will enhance communication and strengthen these connections.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says under the agreement, the Chinese government will provide teachers and other relevant resources to schools.

“The Ministry of Education will ensure coordination and provision of the required resources necessary for the program and coordinate its operation. In terms of logistics and implementation, the People’s Republic of China will provide a pool of Chinese language teachers, including volunteers, to assist Fiji in providing distant teaching on demand.”

Radrodro adds that agreement was approved by the Cabinet, which highlights all the obligations required to be undertaken by both parties.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, says this initiative will pave the way for a new chapter in China-Fiji relations, with plans to send students to China to study under the program.

“The popularization of Chinese teaching will not only encourage more Fijian people to explore and understand China but also foster cultural exchange between China and Fiji, building a bridge of friendship and mutual understanding. Chinese language education will bring new opportunities for international cooperation.”

Jian adds the program will enhance language teaching through teacher exchanges, providing quality resources to promote language skills and cultural understanding.