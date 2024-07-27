Fiji lacks legal drafters: AG

Attorney General Graham Leung [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji lacks legal drafters which has led to the delay in amendment of laws.

This was revealed by the Attorney General Graham Leung after he was questioned about how his chamber is working to review and reform archaic laws that exists in the country.

He says the government has an extensive agenda for legislation, but it has to rearrange its priorities on the laws that requires immediate amendment.

Leung says the government has to prioritize a lot of laws that complicate the ease of doing business in the country.

“There are too many roadblocks. The ease with which we do business is burdensome, often bureaucratic, and it takes too long to make decisions in this age of artificial intelligence and the digital economy.”

Suva Lawyer, Hemendra Nagin had questioned the AG on the immediacy of the review and reform of the Legal Practitioners Act of 2009.

“So, when will there be an amendment to the Legal Practitioners Act of 2009 … which we all know was wrongly brought by the previous government.”

Leung says it requires like-minded people to drive the review and reform of laws, in order to ensure the efficiency of the judicial system.

“Government can’t do this alone. We need partnership across society. With Congress, with the private sector, with industry leaders, civil society. Because at the end of the day, in the final analysis, we all want to be in the same place.”

In 2023, cabinet had approved the review of the Legal Practitioners Act of 2009.

The review will also ensure that the law is aligned with international best practices to enhance the professional standard of legal practitioners in the country.