Fiji joins global push to eliminate leprosy

The Ministry of Health and Medical Service commemorated World Leprosy Day yesterday, highlighting the theme Unite, Act, and Eliminate, with global observance aiming to raise awareness about leprosy, its impact, and the ongoing fight for its eradication.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu acknowledged the long history of leprosy in Fiji, particularly the contributions of the Catholic Missions, such as the Sisters of the Missionary Society of Mary and the Sisters of Lady of Nazareth.

He says these missions played an important role in caring for leprosy patients, especially at the Makogai Leprosarium before the Ministry of Health took over in 1990.

Dr. Lalabalavu states that Fiji has made significant strides, despite ongoing challenges.

He reports that while 4 to 8 new cases of leprosy are detected each year within the country, efforts continue to push towards a leprosy-free Fiji, including managing cases from neighboring Pacific islands, with Tamavua Twomey Hospital playing a critical role regionally.

Dr. Lalabalavu highlights a major breakthrough in leprosy management: the introduction of single-dose rifampicin for post-exposure prophylaxis, which has shown significant promise in reducing the spread of the disease.