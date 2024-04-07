Fiji enhances bilateral ties with India

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says India and Fiji have increased their engagement in the last two years.

While officiating at the Holi celebrations at the Peace Garden in Suva this afternoon, Prasad says that celebrations such as Holi show the deep-rooted connections shared by the two countries.

Prasad adds that these engagements bring together a diverse group of people.

“And India’s role in that as part of the quad, as part of its Indo-Pacific strategy, is going to be significant, and therefore I wanted to thank forums like this for promoting and getting people together. In the last 13 or 14 months, we have escalated that relationship to new highs.”

Prasad urged Fijians to celebrate and share their cultures with everyone to foster peace and progress for the betterment of the country.

He has acknowledged forums that allow people to come together and share space for the mutual benefit of both countries.