Fiji implements reforms to attract innovative investments

The government has implemented robust policies and incentives aimed at attracting sustainable and innovative investment opportunities and facilitating business growth.

This has been highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, while stressing the importance of a conducive environment for investors, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and regulatory support that streamlines processes and mitigates risks.

Kamikamica says that in order to achieve the vision, an Investment Facilitation Committee was formed to serve as a platform for both new and established businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the committee addresses recurring or unresolved issues that impede investment and business.

“The primary goal of Investment Facilitation Committee is to implement regulatory investments growth and enhancing the overall sustainable business environment in Fiji”.

Kamikamica says that they are also working with their relevant partners to provide access to business opportunities and inclusive economic activities to rural communities.

He adds that the government is working closely with Investment Fiji to ensure business processes and guidance are provided to the appropriate and promising companies.