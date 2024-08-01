News

Fiji implements reforms to attract innovative investments

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist Hindi Desk [email protected]

August 1, 2024 11:50 am

The government has implemented robust policies and incentives aimed at attracting sustainable and innovative investment opportunities and facilitating business growth.

This has been highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, while stressing the importance of a conducive environment for investors, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and regulatory support that streamlines processes and mitigates risks.

Kamikamica says that in order to achieve the vision, an Investment Facilitation Committee was formed to serve as a platform for both new and established businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the committee addresses recurring or unresolved issues that impede investment and business.

“The primary goal of Investment Facilitation Committee is to implement regulatory investments growth and enhancing the overall sustainable business environment in Fiji”.

Kamikamica says that they are also working with their relevant partners to provide access to business opportunities and inclusive economic activities to rural communities.

He adds that the government is working closely with Investment Fiji to ensure business processes and guidance are provided to the appropriate and promising companies.

 

Skilled migration gets FEMM attention

Let’s create more positive movements: Tabuya

Singh challenges staff with strategies

Fiji implements reforms to attract innovative investments

Prasad and McAllister discuss enhanced Fiji-EU relations

Tarakinikini presents credential to ISA Secretary-General

Man charged for obtaining money by deception

FCS officer faces disciplinary action for protocol breach

Budget reforms and initiatives now in effect

New fuel and LPG prices effective today

Police officer to front court for alleged drug possession

Nikhil Advani recalls SRK's comment on Kal Ho Na Ho

New Zealand thumps Fiji

Jin from BTS excites fans with 'Run Jin' teaser

Kriti Sanon shares fun Greece photos amid smoking controversy

Shirley Chung of ‘Top Chef’ has stage 4 tongue cancer

Ukraine says it repelled one of Russia's largest drone attacks of war

Maya Rudolph returns as Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

Killing of Hamas chief in Iran stirs fears of retaliation

Lomani hopes to do it again

Mini Games next for Wu

Fiji set for New Zealand

Resource owners urged to do away with “Vakavanua” business

Pacific ministers grapple with rising debt amid climate crisis

Redemption for Suva

USAID and FBDRC explore economic growth opportunities

SCC returns waste management trucks to Nasinu

No regrets for Kabara Cricket youngster

Boxers raise funds

PMIBA to honor and reward businesses

Djokovic reaches quarter-finals in ominous fashion

Collaborative efforts to enhance wellbeing of children

Germany and Brazil reach Olympic quarter-finals, Australia waits

Rejuvenated Jacobs says he'll fight to keep 100m title

China stuns top-ranked Serbia in Basketball 3x3

Fiji elected as vice chair of Labour Rights Advisory board

Office of the Financial Services Ombuds established

Children susceptible to human trafficking

Fiji U16 ready to give their all against New Zealand

PSH to have open heart surgeries next month

From mock to real as Minister wants more women MPs

Elder to name national side

Quavo to endorse Harris and address gun violence at Atlanta rally

Planted forest policy to enhance sustainability

Tooth decay often ignored says Health Minister

Raveena Tandon jokes about Sanjay Dutt at 'Punjabi Munde' song launch

New rehab center to provide tailor-made programs

Suva Open seals deal with Vodafone

GB swimmers, Murray & Biles star on day four of Olympics

Fiji needs a dedicated rehab center now: FCC

Charity Lawson overcomes challenges on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Market nights to assist NGOs

Pax Jolie-Pitt stable after bike accident

No comment yet by FRU

North Korea says thousands of homes hit by flooding

Advancement has bad actors as well: Fong

Wilson thankful dad made it to France

Tech boost a major worry for gender-based violence

Ravai to bring wealth of experience to Drua

Lautoka focuses on finishing

Paris heatwave prompts games adjustments

Women talk revolution of ideas

Murray makes another great escape to keep career alive

Capital funding boost for 10 landowners

Memory of father gives McKeown 'superpower' to retain gold

Zooey Deschanel on 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' film's book tribute

Taito advocates for landowner-driven businesses

Budget strategy targets climate resilience

Norah O'Donnell to leave CBS evening news after 2024 election

Court adjourns sentencing for former Post Fiji CEO

Fiji Airways continues tree planting pledge

Cop allegedly found with cocaine and meth

Sonu Sood reveals Fateh release date

Digicel Pacific and Cisco launch Meraki Managed Services

Ministers and assistant ministers urged to work together

Landslides in Kerala kill 106, many trapped

Businessman facing bribery charge to travel overseas

iTaukei must utilize resources to overcome poverty: TLTB

Bainimarama phone use under investigation

Israel says it targets senior Hezbollah commander in strike on Beirut

NDP enters final stages

Committee to coordinate Indian President’s visit

Counselors’ role important to tackle rising student issues

Fijiana finishes last

Media can amplify anti-trafficking efforts: Kraushaar

Ratu Navula focuses on discipline

Nadi hopeful to end BOG drought

Ali calls for more action

Building permit delays to end

Tokona ready to smash more records in weightlifting

Night market to support SMEs

Rugby sevens-NZ remember how to scrap to see off Canada

Recent fires cause $150,000 in damage

Fiji Airports receives fire fighting vehicles

France, US reach quarters, Argentina, Morocco and Egypt also through

Nadal and Alcaraz down Dutch to reach quarter-finals

Biles leads U.S. to women's team gold

Ledecky back in the swing after 400m freestyle setback

Resource owners urged to collaborate

Former AG questioned at CID

I'm accountable: Fuli

Extortion deters people from reporting obscene matter

Fiji U16 determined to create history

Australian FM condemns Russia-North Korea ties

CWM infrastructure master plan to be ready soon

Lami High banks on supporters

Veterans tournament pool draws released

PALM and RSE registration suspension extended

Men's triathlon delayed due to Seine pollution

I almost lost faith: Hashimoto

FRCS appoints new board directors

FNPF launches innovative Gift Card Initiative

PRF voices concerns to Time Magazine over article

Pakistan army says protesters kill soldier, injure 16

FMF Group partners with SCC for Hibiscus Festival

Don't blame our coaches says skipper

Let’s unite and act call made

Young Kulas hosted by High Commission in Canberra

Do not cheat says FCCC

Nightly freezer shutdowns exposed

Players adjusting to changes says Khan

Trump gunman seen an hour before shooting, says FBI

Police K9 team recovers stolen items

Tailevu North College U18 set for historic Deans quarterfinal

Fiji gets China support in drug fight

Gender based violence a threat to national development

Sayed-Khaiyum to be questioned again

'Deadpool & Wolverine' opens with $205 million in domestic sales

Murdoch papers to search for phone-hacking evidence

Five overseas based players named in Bula Boys squad

U.S. targets eighth gold, France upsets Canada

Russian train smashes into truck, injuring 52

NFA to build sub-stations

Alcaraz hindered by groin injury during second round win

Four front court over alleged land scam

India’s head of state to visit Fiji

Fiji's cultural diversity a tourism asset: Gavoka

Rugby Sevens-Canada ruin French party, NZ claim record win

Dobuilevu cane breeding station commissioned

Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel as Doctor Doom

Don't bomb Beirut: U.S. leads push to rein in Israel's response

Lady Gaga introduces Michael Polansky as her fiancé in Paris

California wildfire explodes, becomes largest in US

Winless run continues for Fijiana

Two children killed in UK knife attack

Rabuka commits to local governance reform

Click Here for Fiji 7s in Paris

Cuvu College U18 sets its eyes on the prize

Minister advocates for strong legislative framework

Trade Minister calls for heightened awareness

Lautoka FC to come back stronger

Vuo Health Center project to commence soon

Mar ready for the big stage

Swimming-South Africa's Smith wins 100m breaststroke gold

New water tanks for Sakoca residents

Canada's McIntosh storms to 400 metres individual medley gold

LTA acquires portable vehicle weighing systems

Rabuka thanks Sabha for contributions

80 businesses found to be in violation of food safety: FCCC

Outrigger and Castaway going through series of renovations

Wu loses in Olympics debut

Fijiana out of Olympics race

Lyles Struggles for quiet time due to "SPRINT" fame

Djokovic overcomes Nadal, Swiatek cruises

Florence, Robinson in round three surfing showdown

No time for blame game: Dr Lalabalavu

Kamala Harris campaign raises $200 million in a week

Five sentenced over brutal attack on family

Shankar saves the day for Fiji U16

Legislative role crucial in natural resource protection

FRU partners with Paradise Beverages

Australia to increase its funding towards Fiji

Naitasi living the dream in Paris

Maduro wins third term, Venezuela electoral authority says, despite exit polls

Former Post Fiji CEO to know fate this week

End the stigma on menstruation: FWRM

FCS calls for Review of the Burial and Cremation Act

Triathlon-Swimming training cancelled for a second day over pollution in Seine

Senior counsels reprimanded in Ravu case

Tuwai calls it a day

58 women partake in a mock parliament

New evacuation center to enhance disaster preparedness

Ministry focuses on addressing staff shortage

Studies at the Games village for Anahira

Nadi to work on weaknesses

France, Australia, New Zealand and US march into women's 7s quarter-finals

Alleged Correctional Centre assault under investigation

Eleven arrested following separate police operations

French fans give Marchand rockstar treatment on golden night

Former finance officer granted bail over corruption related offense

SSP Vocevoce stresses integrity in policing

Australia provides support funding to Fiji

Man dies following accident

Canada stun France with dramatic 2-1 win; US, Spain advance to quarter-finals

Basketball: U.S. crush Serbia, South Sudan overcome Puerto Rico

Israel vows to strike back after rocket kills 12

China stun Fijiana in Paris

President visits our Olympians

Police respond to drug-related cases

Shaw prepares for championship