Fiji highlights emissions report

The energy and transport sectors continue to top Fiji’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the country’s Initial Biennial Update Report presented in Parliament.

Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Mosese Bulitavu, revealed the findings while seeking Parliament’s endorsement for Fiji’s official submission to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

He adds that Cabinet has approved the report’s submission, which is expected to improve Fiji’s access to climate finance, technical support, and capacity building under global climate agreements.

Bulitavu says Fiji’s Biennial Update Report is a critical tool for transparency, showing clearly where the country stands in its efforts to combat climate change.

“These BTRs will include expanded information on Fiji’s progress towards implementing its nationally determined contributions, as well as new data on adaptation actions, resilience-building efforts, and support needs.”

Bulitavu says once the report is submitted, it will pave the way for Fiji’s transition to a more detailed and standardised reporting format under the Paris Agreement, known as the Biennial Transparency Report.

