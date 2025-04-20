Fiji faces haemophilia diagnosis gap

[ Source: MOH ]

At least 47 Fijians are living with haemophilia, a genetic bleeding disorder that demands lifelong management and access to critical treatment.

Despite the Fiji Haemophilia Foundation estimating over 100 cases in 2023, only 33 individuals are formally registered.

This, he states indicates a significant issue with underdiagnosis and limited access to care.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa explained that haemophilia patients receive free blood clotting medication, including Recombinant Factor VIII, at major hospitals and selected health centres.

This treatment is crucial in preventing complications like internal bleeding and joint damage, common among those with the condition.

Haemophilia A, the most common type in Fiji, results from a deficiency of clotting protein Factor VIII.

Ravunawa noted that about one-third of cases occur without any family history, underscoring the importance of public awareness and early testing.

Diagnosis remains a challenge, as most test samples must be sent overseas for confirmation, delaying treatment.

To tackle this, the Ministry is working with the Fiji Haemophilia Foundation to improve local testing and support for patients. Ravunawa also stated that refresher training will be provided to emergency department staff to better handle bleeding episodes.

With World Haemophilia Day observed globally on April 17, Ravunawa is calling for continued collaboration to raise awareness, enhance diagnosis, and ensure that those living with haemophilia are not left behind.





