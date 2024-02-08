Fiji eyes sustainable future with ethanol

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Sugar Industry Minister, Charan Jeath Singh has expressed Fiji’s strong commitment to transitioning towards ethanol production during his attendance at India’s largest Sugar and Ethanol conference.

Singh highlights the importance of diversifying Fiji’s sugarcane production into ethanol, recognizing its potential to benefit both farmers and the nation’s economy.

He emphasizes ethanol’s crucial role in building a sustainable future by increasing farmer returns, reducing fuel imports, and minimizing environmental impact.

During the conference, Singh engaged with key industry leaders from India’s sugar industry.

Discussions focused on building collaborative strategies to revitalize Fiji’s sugar sector and restore its past prominence.

The SEIC 2024 conference, organized by ChiniMandi, concluded on a positive note, symbolizing a shared commitment to advancing sustainability, innovation, and excellence in the sugar and ethanol industries.

The event brought together leading figures, including government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders, to discuss and explore collaborative solutions for the future.