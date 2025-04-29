Fiji eyes local IV fluid manufacturing

[Source: SantyCo]

The Government is actively exploring opportunities to establish IV fluid manufacturing plants locally, aiming to secure a stable supply amid ongoing global shortages.

While speaking in parliament Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted that tax incentives are available for pharmaceutical companies, particularly those specializing in IV fluid production, to set up operations in Fiji.

Dr Lalabalavu says discussions have already been held with two potential investors, including a local entity.

He adds that further talks were initiated during a recent visit to India, where the government engaged with a major pharmaceutical company to consider establishing a plant in Fiji, not only to serve the local market but also the wider Pacific region.

“Yes that is still part of the plan. As it is, I believe there are some incentives for, tax incentives for pharmaceutical plants who want to come and establish themselves in Fiji, especially IV fluid manufacturers. That is still open. Initially, I’ve had two talks with two investors who are willing to come over and set up IV fluid plants here.”

Dr Lalabalavu says due to supply constraints, the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services has quantified the need for 350,000 bottles of IV fluids for the current financial year.

He adds that currently, Fiji does not manufacture its own medicines and reies entirely on imports.

Medicines are considered at a critical stock level when availability drops to three months’ supply.

Therefore, to improve supply, FPBS have sourced IV fluids from other manufacturers in the international markets.

He adds that FPBS is continuing negotiations through its contracted vendor, whereby a consignment of approximately 100,000 is expected to be in this week.

These stocks should be sufficient for the next five to six months.

