Fiji establishes national CERT

The Ministry of Communication is establishing a Computer Emergency Response Team, expected to be operational within this financial year.

According to Permanent Secretary for Communication Shaheen Ali, the CERT will function as a crucial security measure, providing protection for both public and private sector networks.

He stresses the importance of adequately resourcing the CERT, noting that it will serve as the nation’s first line of defense and immediate responder to any cyber threats targeting its digital infrastructure.

Development partners, such as Australia, are assisting the Ministry in up-skilling its technical team, who will be responsible for effectively managing the CERT.

“So as you establish it, it develops and builds confidence not just with government agencies and critical infrastructure agencies, but with the private sector too. So it’s very important that Fiji also establish and resource the Computer Emergency Response Team.”

Ali says a comprehensive privacy and data protection policy will also be developed to support the CERT’s ability to carry out its responsibilities.

Head of Cyber Affairs at the Ministry of Communication, Izzy Cox, says the establishment of Fiji CERT is extremely critical due to the increasing number of cybercrimes.

“But with regards to critical infrastructure more broadly, and critical information infrastructure, that’s a really key opportunity to ensure that they feel like they’re protected. The CERT is the digital first responder of Fiji.”

Cox adds that this initiative will ensure public confidence in institutions by protecting them from such threats.





