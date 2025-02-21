Fiji diversifies kava products

[Photo: [Photo: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica arriving at launch of Lami Kava's new products]

The demand for kava is increasing globally as a result, the government is focusing on enhancing efforts to diversify its products.

Today, Lami Kava launched its new range of wellness products: turmeric, layalaya and kava and ginger instant powders.

Speaking during the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says that the products represent the future of Fiji’s agribusiness, one that will add value to raw materials and create new market opportunities.

“Today marks an important step in our journey towards innovation, market expansion, and strengthening Fiji’s reputation as a global sourcing destination for premium kava and wellness products. And more importantly to diversify Fijian economy.

Kamikamica adds that the United States remains the largest export market for kava, accounting for 315.01 metric tonnes out of the 501 metric tonnes exported globally in 2023, valued at $26.3 million.

He further states that the government is currently refining the draft Kava Bill, which will ensure a safer and more level playing field for all stakeholders.

This legislation aims to address key issues in the kava industry, providing better regulation and protection for both producers and consumers.

