Fiji Counter Narcotics Bureau to be headed by overseas expert

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji Counter Narcotics Bureau which will be based in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration will be headed by an overseas expert supported by a local understudy.

Earlier this week, the cabinet endorsed the establishment of the Narcotics Bureau and implementing a comprehensive Anti-Narcotics Strategy aimed to enhance Fiji’s efforts in combating drug abuse and trafficking.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says the establishment marks a significant shift towards a more structured and focused fight against drugs.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“There’s been some call of some very, very drastic actions to be taken, there needs to be a discussion on this, but this is the beginning of it, drug did not start yesterday, you know, our present explains a lot about what our past has been and we want to do something about it, you know, talking about the past right now is not as important about talking about the way forward, this is the way forward.”

When questioned about potential politicization, Tikoduadua says focus will remain on addressing the drug problem objectively and professionally.

“People need to trust the system that this is, you know, a move in the right direction by government to do this, so people that are there are important. The leader we expect at this stage is to come from abroad, someone who is an expert, but we’re looking at also a local understudy to make sure that when this person leaves, we will have someone that will take over this particular role, so they will be working well together.”

Tikoduadua says the Narcotics Department within the Police Force will be incorporated into the new department.