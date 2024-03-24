Fiji-China policing agreement resumes under limitations

The controversial policing agreement between Fiji and China has been reinstated, though with limitations.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed to FBC News that both countries have agreed to continue only certain aspects of the agreement.

Rabuka explained that he initially suspended the agreement due to his lack of thorough understanding of it when he assumed office.

However, he says after carefully reviewing the agreement, he felt comfortable reinstating it.

“Once that was done, we were more comfortable to bring it back into operation with agreement on both sides on certain aspects to be continued,”

Rabuka hinted that as the host party of the agreement, Fiji has the authority to decide its terms.

He also highlighted that some Chinese officers who had been working within the Fiji Police Force were returned to China during the agreement review process.

Furthermore, Rabuka stated that Fiji would collaborate with the Chinese Embassy to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua indicated that, through the reviewed agreement, Fiji would closely cooperate with China to address the drug crisis plaguing the country.